3 356 205 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide

World | May 4, 2020, Monday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 3 356 205 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide www.pixabay.com

Here is the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak situation:
 
According to the World Health Organisation there are currently 3 356 205 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 238 730 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. 215 countries, areas or territories are affected.
 
Many countries in Europe are strating to release the stringent measures imposed because of the coronavirus situation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: world, COVID-19, confirmed cases
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria