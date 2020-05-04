Many countries in Europe are strating to release the stringent measures imposed because of the coronavirus situation.
3 356 205 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide
World | May 4, 2020, Monday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Here is the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak situation:
According to the World Health Organisation there are currently 3 356 205 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 238 730 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. 215 countries, areas or territories are affected.
