NSI: The Total Producer Price Index in March 2020 Decreased by 1.5%

The Total Producer Price Index in Industry in March 2020 decreased by 2.1% compared to the previous month. Lower prices were registered in the manufacturing by 2.6%, in the mining and quarrying industry and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply - both by 1.0%. In manufacturing, prices went down in the manufacture of basic metals by 0.6%, and in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products by 0.4%. More significant increase in prices was reported in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products and in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations - both by 0.7%, the NSI said in a press release.

The Total Producer Price Index in March 2020 decreased by 1.5% compared to the same month of 2019. The prices fell in manufacturing by 3.7%, while the prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 5.3%, and in the mining and quarrying industry by 0.2%. In manufacturing, significant decrease in prices were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 6.8%, in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 3.5% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture and manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials by 3.3%. More compelling increase in prices was reported in the manufacture of leather and related products by 4.9%, in the manufacture of food products by 4.2% and in the manufacture of tobacco products by 3.0%. 

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in March 2020 decreased by 1.3% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices went down in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.0%, in manufacturing by 1.6%, and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.0%. In the manufacturing, compared to the previous month the prices went down more compellingly in the manufacture of basic metals by 2.6%. More significant increase in the domestic prices was seen in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 0.9% and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 0.8%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in March 2020 increased by 1.7% compared to the same month of 2019. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 7.2%, while the prices went down in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.5%, and in manufacturing by 1.4%. In manufacturing compered to March 2019 the prices fell in the manufacture of basic metals by 6.8%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 3.2% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 1.9%. More compelling price increase was reported in the manufacture of food products by 6.0% and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 3.9%. 

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in March 2020 fell by 3.4% compared to the previous month and by 6.2% compared to the same month of 2019.

