The National Operations Headquarters will Hold Briefings every Thursday

Society | May 4, 2020, Monday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
The National Operations Headquarters will hold a press conference once a week at the Council of Ministers. This will happen every Thursday from 08:00, starting May 7.

The headquarters will be available to answer media questions, the government press service said.

