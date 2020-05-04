The Unemployment will Continue to Rise for at Least another 2 Months

The loosening of anti-epidemic measures will not directly affect employment and the unemployment will continue to rise for at least two more months, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce predicts. More significant involvement of people is only expected at the end of the year.

"The readiness and opening of establishments is not equal to the same rapid consumption of these services, because many people are currently recalculating their own economic behavior. "

And those who lost their jobs in the past month and a half should not expect to return to their jobs immediately.