The Unemployment will Continue to Rise for at Least another 2 Months

Business | May 4, 2020, Monday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Unemployment will Continue to Rise for at Least another 2 Months www.pixabay.com

The loosening of anti-epidemic measures will not directly affect employment and the unemployment will continue to rise for at least two more months, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce predicts. More significant involvement of people is only expected at the end of the year.

"The readiness and opening of establishments is not equal to the same rapid consumption of these services, because many people are currently recalculating their own economic behavior. "

And those who lost their jobs in the past month and a half should not expect to return to their jobs immediately.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: unemployment, rise, anti-epidemic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria