No Change in the Price of Bulgarian Lamb for May 6

Prices of lamb for St. George's Day remain unchanged. 80% the Bulgarian meat was sold on the Easter market. This is reported by the National Sheep and Goat Association. The remaining 20% will be sold for May 6th. The amount will satisfy the needs for St. George's Day." The price of the lamb at Easter ranged between 14-16 BGN per kilogram. It will remain unchanged around May 6th," Simeon Karakolev, Chairperson of the National Association said, quoted by Nova TV.

