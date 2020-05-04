Quarantine and Social Distance Measures Led to a 45% Drop in Coronavirus-Infected

Quarantine, as well as social distance measures, led to a 45 percent drop in coronavirus-infected compared to April 8. This was announced by Director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control Andrea Ammon, who answers questions from the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety in the European Parliament.

At the same time, Ammon warned that in any case, this will not end soon and people must be mentally prepared for it. She said that the countries and the people must be motivated to maintain high standards of personal hygiene, respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette. Ammon added that people must use masks when ill in order to protet the others.

As of today, a number of European countries, including Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Belgium, have announced that they are relaxing stringent quarantine measures.