Code Yellow Warning for Precipitation in Place for 11 Bulgarian Districts

The National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a code yellow warning for precipitation for 11 Bulgarian Districts.

These are: Burgas, Yambol, Sliven, Silistra, Razgrad, Ruse, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech and Pleven.

