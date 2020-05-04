Code Yellow Warning for Precipitation in Place for 11 Bulgarian Districts
May 4, 2020, Monday
NIMH
The National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a code yellow warning for precipitation for 11 Bulgarian Districts.
These are: Burgas, Yambol, Sliven, Silistra, Razgrad, Ruse, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech and Pleven.
