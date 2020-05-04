Japan Extended the State of Emergency until 31 May
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced today that the state of emergency due to the coronavirus in Japan will be extended until May 31, France Press reported.
According to the government, it is still early to abolish measures introduced to limit the spread of the virus.
"I will extend the period of the state of emergency until May 31,' says Abe. ... the period of the state of emergency I declared on April 7 until May 31. The area covered is all prefectures in the nation," Shinzo Abe said," Abe said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Today is the International Firefighters’ Day
- » 3 356 205 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide
- » Over 1 Million People Worldwide have Recovered from the Coronavirus
- » The Forbidden City in Beijing Opens Doors for Visitors on May 1st
- » Bulgaria has Officially Applied for the Eurozone
- » Greta Thunberg with a Donation to Fight COVID-19