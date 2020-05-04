117 Years since the Death of Gotse Delchev

On May 4, Bulgarians mark 117 years since the death of the Bulgarian revolutionary hero Gotse Delchev.

Georgi (Gotse) Nikolov Delchev is one of the most significant Bulgarian revolutionaries. He is the leader and ideologist of the Bulgarian Macedonian-Adrianople Revolutionary Committees, later known as the The Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization.

National hero in Bulgaria and the Republic of Northern Macedonia. Gotse Delchev was born in Kukush in 1872 in the family of Nikola and Sultana Delchevi. His brothers Milan, Dimitar and Hristo Delchevi are also members of the VMRO (IMRO).

He died on 4 May 1903, in a skirmish with the Turkish police near the village of Banitsa, probably after betrayal by local villagers, as rumours asserted, while preparing the Ilinden-Preobrazhenie Uprising. His death is perceived by contemporaries and historians as one of the worst losses for VMRO.

Delchev is today regarded both in Bulgaria and in North Macedonia as an important national hero, and both nations see him as part of their own national history.[186] His memory is honoured especially in the Bulgarian part of Macedonia and among the descendants of Bulgarian refugees from other parts of the region, where he is regarded as the most important revolutionary from the second generation of freedom fighters.

