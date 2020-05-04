Medics Predict That the Humanity will Live with the Coronavirus for a very Long Time

Respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19, are some of the most contagious diseases. This was stated by the pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev in BTV's studio.

"It's a respiratory virus that enters and exits through the respiratory system. The lung is the battle field on which the disease spreads. The problem with this virus is that some people cannot develop lasting immunity to it and in many cases the virus is hidden - there are no symptoms. My guess is that this virus will stay with us for a long time, " the doctor further said.

The physician also supports the new way of conducting briefings at the National Operations Headquarters, which is far more appropriate to the situation.

There was a slightly higher rate of infodemia than pandemic, said Dr. Simidchiev.

"I do not think that the discovery of a vaccine will solve this issue immediately, we have vaccines for other viral diseases and we are still living with them," said Prof. Dr. Spas Spaskov. According to him, we should not panic when we hear the concept of virus, it is enough to observe hygiene and social distance.

"It is in virus' interest to initiate a peaceful coexistence with the population. If it causes too many problems, the population will take too many measures against it, " said Simidchiev. His assumption is that the new coronavirus will become similar to the flu virus.