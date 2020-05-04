21 New COVID-19 Cases. The Peak in Bulgaria was between April 20 and April 26

1632 are the COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria. The newly infected people are 21, 15 of which are hospitalized. 529 samples were examined. The active regions are 7. 6 of the cases are in Sofia, 5 in Pleven and in Pazardzhik, Plovdiv - 2. Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Vratsa - one case.

Among those infected is a 9-year-old child from Pleven. There is one case of an infected medical person - a doctor at the Emergency Medical Center in Sofia. Two people died - a man at the Military Medical Academy with a concomitant onco-hematological disease, and a man from Vidin, also with a concomitant disease. 321 are the hospitalized, of which 40 are in intensive care.

The peak in Bulgaria was between April 20 and April 26, according to National Operations Headquarters. During this period, 433 people were infected. Between April 13 and 19, there were 239 new cases. Between April 27 and May 3, there are 284 new cases. Last week there was an increase in the mortality rate - 15 cases, compared to 11 from the previous week.

Globally, 213 countries and distinct territories are affected by the coronavirus, including cruise ship outbreaks.