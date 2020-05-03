I have spoken with US Ambassador to Sofia Herro Mustafa and she informed me that the summer work and travel programs for students were not canceled but postponed until May 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

We need to wait in order to see if the program would be cancelled this summer. My recommendation since February has been avoiding travel if not necessary, the Minister said. Next week, we will talk again with Ambassador Mustafa and continue talks on the topic of lifting U.S. travel visas for Bulgarian citizens, Minister Zaharieva added./BNR