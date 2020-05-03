Summer Work and Travel Programs for Students were not Canceled but Postponed until May 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva Said

Society » CULTURE | May 3, 2020, Sunday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Summer Work and Travel Programs for Students were not Canceled but Postponed until May 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva Said pixabay.com

I have spoken with US Ambassador to Sofia Herro Mustafa and she informed me that the summer work and travel programs for students were not canceled but postponed until May 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

We need to wait in order to see if the program would be cancelled this summer. My recommendation since February has been avoiding travel if not necessary, the Minister said. Next week, we will talk again with Ambassador Mustafa and continue talks on the topic of lifting U.S. travel visas for Bulgarian citizens, Minister Zaharieva added./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria