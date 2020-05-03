Greece is Planning to Welcome Tourists this Summer

May 3, 2020, Sunday
Travelers will be welcome to visit Greece this summer but social distancing rules will remain in place to keep people safe from coronavirus, Greek tourism minister Harry Theocharis said.

“We do want people to come to Greece,” he told BBC Radio. “Of course we will take precautions in terms of the requirements before travelling but also in terms of the way that we travel, the way that we stay. Social distancing rules will apply.”

Theocharis said that Greece has welcomed tourists for "more than 50 years" and "we want to continue showing the hospitality that we’re very much known for."

He added that tourists should feel safe in Greece as the country would take strict precautions.

“Greece is a safe country and in many cases much safer -- I’m sorry to say it -- than your own country,” he told the BBC, Britain's public broadcaster.

Theocharis said he hopes “health technology” will be more advanced by the time the summer season starts to allow a safer travel experience.

“It is very likely that we will have some requirements before travelling,” he said, referring to the suggestion that travelers might need to undergo a coronavirus test before being allowed in to Greece./ CNN

