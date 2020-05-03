Total Number of Covid-19 Cases in Bulgaria Reached 1611

May 3, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria: Total Number of Covid-19 Cases in Bulgaria Reached 1611

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection in Bulgaria has reached 1611, the National Crisis Staff has reported.

In the past 24 hours, 982 samples were checked and 23 new cases of infection have been registered. 10 of the people have been hospitalized. The number of recovered patients was 23.

Three elderly patients with with comorbidity passed away and the number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 72. A doctor at Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia passed away as she had initially recovered but later sought medical help again as her condition worsened.

