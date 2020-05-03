Virulogist Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov: There Will be No Vaccine for at Least Another 5 years

"Over 500,000-600,000 people have suffered COVID-19 in Bulgaria. It makes no sense that we can travel in the subway and not be in the park," said Virologist Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov.

He added that people cannot remain imprisoned for another year. "They will cling. We have to learn to live with COVID-19. The churches are not closed, nothing has happened. In Bulgaria, what happened in Italy or Spain will never happen simply because these two countries are ranked fourth and fifth in life expectancy in the world. There are many elderly and vulnerable people out there, "he said.

"There will be no vaccine for at least another 5 years. What will we do for another 5 years? Will we be veiled waiting for the Lord to come down from above?" He asked.

"I am not an opposition. I get annoyed with some things, that's why I write to the Prime Minister," Dr. Atanas Mangarov concluded. He said that multiple signals are confusing for people. Whether or not we wear masks is not so important. It is important for people to observe hygiene and wash their hands."