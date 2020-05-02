National Parks, Mountains to Reopen for Visitors

Citizens will be able to resume visits to national parks, nature parks, mountains and similar places as Bulgaria's Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has issued a new order today, entrusting municipal mayors and district governors throughout Bulgaria to create an organized way for such visits.

The ban on the operation of public transportation, lifts and huts and tourists sites in these places remains, BNR reported.

Vitosha nature park will reopen for visits as of May 3, Sofia Municipality has announced. Municipal officials warn that in parks as well as in the mountain citizens are required to keep a distance of minimum 2.5 metres and wear a mask or scarf when talking to other people.

