Two Newly Registered Death Cases Related to COVID-19, 1555 Infected in Bulgaria

1555 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters, as of 5:00 pm today, May 1, the Ministry of Health reported. Today, another 14 new cases have been proved, with 8 in the Vidin district, 1 in the Plovdiv, Yambol and Sliven districts, and 3 in Sofia. The labs continue to work.

317 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized, 43 of them are in intensive care units.

As of 5 pm, the registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operations Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 45; Burgas - 47; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 24; Vidin - 111; Vratsa - 8; Gabrovo - 6; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 67; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 26; Pernik - 17; Pleven - 154; Plovdiv –76; Rousse - 15; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 49; Smolyan - 35; Sofia - 725; Stara Zagora - 37; Haskovo - 17; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 15.

There are 68 death cases.