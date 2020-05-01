Wearing of Masks in Public Places not Mandatory as of May 1

Society | May 1, 2020, Friday // 16:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Wearing of Masks in Public Places not Mandatory as of May 1 www.pixabay.com

The mandatory wearing of face masks and other protective clothing at open-air public places has been revoked by an order issued by Bulgaria's Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, Bulgaria's Healthcare Ministry has announced, BNR reported.

However, at such public places, including parks, streets and public transport stops, etc, citizens are required to keep to social distancing regulations and when in contact with other people, they need to wear a mask or another piece of protective covering for the nose and mouth.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, masks, Bulgaria, public
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria