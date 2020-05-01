Wearing of Masks in Public Places not Mandatory as of May 1

The mandatory wearing of face masks and other protective clothing at open-air public places has been revoked by an order issued by Bulgaria's Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, Bulgaria's Healthcare Ministry has announced, BNR reported.

However, at such public places, including parks, streets and public transport stops, etc, citizens are required to keep to social distancing regulations and when in contact with other people, they need to wear a mask or another piece of protective covering for the nose and mouth.