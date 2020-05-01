4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Plovdiv

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Plovdiv and the area around the second largest city in our country. According to the data of the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center the quake was registered at 14:01. Its epicenter was 13 km northeast of Plovdiv at a depth of 2 km. The hearth is also 135 km east of Sofia.

The quake was felt even in some places in Sofia, though not everywhere. There are signals that the earthquake was felt on many high floors in the center of the capital. But at the same time, people in the upper and southern parts of the city say they have not experienced anything.