4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Plovdiv

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 1, 2020, Friday // 14:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Plovdiv www.pixabay.com

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Plovdiv and the area around the second largest city in our country. According to the data of the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center the quake was registered at 14:01. Its epicenter was 13 km northeast of Plovdiv at a depth of 2 km. The hearth is also 135 km east of Sofia.

The quake was felt even in some places in Sofia, though not everywhere. There are signals that the earthquake was felt on many high floors in the center of the capital. But at the same time, people in the upper and southern parts of the city say they have not experienced anything.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria