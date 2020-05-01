May 1 - International Labor Day

On May 1, many countries around the world celebrate International Labor Day and Workers' Solidarity.

The beginning was made on May 1, 1886 in the US when unions conduct unofficial national strike, which involved over 300,000 workers across the country demanding the introduction of an official eight-hour day.

In the socialist and communist countries of the May Day celebration, great importance is attached, in accordance with the ideology and the claim that these countries are governed by the working class.

The first attempt to celebrate May 1st in Bulgaria was from the Topographic Society in 1890.

Since 1945 Communist rule in the People's Republic of Bulgaria has begun to celebrate the festival annually. The state celebrates May 1st with large-scale demonstrations all over the country, involving civil servants.



After the end of socialism in Bulgaria in 1989, 1 May continues to be an official and non-working day, but the state authority does not engage in organizing mass events. The day is celebrated by socialists and communists.

In the United States and Canada Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September.

May 1 is celebrated as a Labor Day and is an official holiday in a number of countries such as Germany, Austria, Mexico, Thailand, Russia.