May 1 - International Labor Day

Society | May 1, 2020, Friday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: May 1 - International Labor Day www.pixabay.com

On May 1, many countries around the world celebrate International Labor Day and Workers' Solidarity.

The beginning was made on May 1, 1886 in the US when unions conduct unofficial national strike, which involved over 300,000 workers across the country demanding the introduction of an official eight-hour day.

In the socialist and communist countries of the May Day celebration, great importance is attached, in accordance with the ideology and the claim that these countries are governed by the working class.

The first attempt to celebrate May 1st in Bulgaria was from the Topographic Society in 1890.

Since 1945 Communist rule in the People's Republic of Bulgaria has begun to celebrate the festival annually. The state celebrates May 1st with large-scale demonstrations all over the country, involving civil servants.


After the end of socialism in Bulgaria in 1989, 1 May continues to be an official and non-working day, but the state authority does not engage in organizing mass events. The day is celebrated by socialists and communists.

In the United States and Canada Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September.

May 1 is celebrated as a Labor Day and is an official holiday in a number of countries such as Germany, Austria, Mexico, Thailand, Russia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: International Labor Day, Workers' Solidarity, national holiday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria