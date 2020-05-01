1541 COVID-19 Infected in the Country

1541 people are the COVID-19 infected in the country, of which there are 53 newly registered cases. 13-2 people were tested for the past day. So far, a total of 46,510 have been tested. There are 12 active areas. This was made clear at a regular briefing at the National Operations Headquarters this morning.

The newly registered cases as follows: 11 - in Sofia, Vidin - 13, Pleven - 8, Pernik - 4, Yambol - 4, Sliven - 3, Blagoevgrad - 2, Veliko Turnovo - 2, Plovdiv - 2, Ruse - 2, Vratsa -, Smolyan - 1.

The deceased patients who were diagnosed with coronavirus infection are 66 in total, and 276 have already recovered.

317 are hospitalized and 40 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.