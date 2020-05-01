1541 COVID-19 Infected in the Country

Society » HEALTH | May 1, 2020, Friday // 12:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 1541 COVID-19 Infected in the Country www.pixabay.com

1541 people are the COVID-19 infected in the country, of which there are 53 newly registered cases. 13-2 people were tested for the past day. So far, a total of 46,510 have been tested. There are 12 active areas. This was made clear at a regular briefing at the National Operations Headquarters this morning.

The newly registered cases as follows: 11 - in Sofia, Vidin - 13, Pleven - 8, Pernik - 4, Yambol - 4, Sliven - 3, Blagoevgrad - 2, Veliko Turnovo - 2, Plovdiv - 2, Ruse - 2, Vratsa -, Smolyan - 1.

The deceased patients who were diagnosed with coronavirus infection are 66 in total, and 276 have already recovered.

317 are hospitalized and 40 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: people, COVID-19, infected, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria