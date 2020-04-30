The Forbidden City in Beijing Opens Doors for Visitors on May 1st

The Forbidden City in Beijing, which was closed 3 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen its doors to visitors on May 1, museum officials said.

The palace complex will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, with only part of the pavilions accessible, BGNES reports.

Tickets must be booked online at least 24 hours in advance. It is planned that the museum will allow up to 5,000 visitors a day.

The Forbidden City is a palace complex in central Beijing, China. It houses the Palace Museum, and was the former Chinese imperial palace and state residence of the Emperor of China from the Ming dynasty (since the Yongle Emperor) to the end of the Qing dynasty, between 1420 and 1924. The Forbidden City served as the home of Chinese emperors and their households and was the ceremonial and political center of the Chinese government for almost 500 years.

Constructed from 1406 to 1420, the complex consists of 980 buildings and covers 72 hectares. The palace exemplifies traditional Chinese palatial architecture, and has influenced cultural and architectural developments in East Asia and elsewhere. The Forbidden City was declared a World Heritage Site in 1987, and is listed by UNESCO as the largest collection of preserved ancient wooden structures in the world.