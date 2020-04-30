66 COVID-19 Death Cases in the Country, a Total of 1506 People Tested Positive

Society | April 30, 2020, Thursday // 18:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 66 COVID-19 Death Cases in the Country, a Total of 1506 People Tested Positive www.pixabay.com

1506 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, another 18 new cases have been proven, with 2 in Sofia, 13 in Vidin and 3 in Yambol.

317 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are placed under medical supervision in hospital. 40 patients with are in intensive care units and clinics.

In terms of the overall picture, as of April 30, there are 751 COVID-19 infected men 755 infected women.

As of April 30, 17.00, the registered cases on the inquiry provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 43; Burgas - 47; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 22; Vidin - 103; Vratsa - 7; Gabrovo - 6; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 67; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 26; Pernik - 13; Pleven - 146; Plovdiv –73; Ruse - 13; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 45; Smolyan - 34; Sofia - 713; Stara Zagora - 37; Haskovo - 17; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 13.

164 medical personnel are infected.

There are 66 death cases in the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria