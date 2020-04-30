66 COVID-19 Death Cases in the Country, a Total of 1506 People Tested Positive

1506 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, another 18 new cases have been proven, with 2 in Sofia, 13 in Vidin and 3 in Yambol.

317 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are placed under medical supervision in hospital. 40 patients with are in intensive care units and clinics.

In terms of the overall picture, as of April 30, there are 751 COVID-19 infected men 755 infected women.

As of April 30, 17.00, the registered cases on the inquiry provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 43; Burgas - 47; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 22; Vidin - 103; Vratsa - 7; Gabrovo - 6; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 67; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 26; Pernik - 13; Pleven - 146; Plovdiv –73; Ruse - 13; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 45; Smolyan - 34; Sofia - 713; Stara Zagora - 37; Haskovo - 17; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 13.

164 medical personnel are infected.

There are 66 death cases in the country.