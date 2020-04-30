Bulgarians who Traveled Abroad in March with over 50% Less

In March 2020, the trips of Bulgarian citizens abroad and visits of foreigners to Bulgaria registered a decline due to the suspension of international flights and the closure of the land borders because of the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release.



In March 2020, Bulgarian residents made 230.7 thousand trips abroad or by 51.8% under those registered in March 2019. Compared to March 2019, the total number of trips of Bulgarians to all observed countries registered a drop, and most significantly to: Italy - by 96.3%, Spain - by 79.9%, Serbia - by 55.9%, Germany - by 55.4%, the United Kingdom - by 53.1%, Greece - by 53.0%, Republic of North Macedonia - by 52.0%.



In March 2020, most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 71.1 thousand, Greece - 34.0 thousand, Romania - 20.5 thousand, Serbia - 19.1 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 13.1 thousand, Germany - 10.9 thousand, Austria - 8.4 thousand, France - 8.3 thousand, the United Kingdom - 6.6 thousand, Belgium - 5.9 thousand.



March 2020, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 312.8 thousand or by 43.7% less in comparison with March 2019.



The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 49.7% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in March 2020 or by 42.0% less in comparison with the same month of the previous year. A decline was registered in the visits from all observed countries, with the highest from: Germany - by 55.8%, France - by 54.6%, the United Kingdom - by 45.7%, Greece - by 36.2%, Romania - by 34.6%, and etc.



The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’ decreased by 42.2%, and the highest decrease was observed in the visits of citizens of Republic of North Macedonia - by 55.8%.



In March 2020, the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Turkey - 62.5 thousand, Romania - 54.5 thousand, Greece - 49.6 thousand, Serbia - 26.3 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 21.8 thousand, the United Kingdom - 15.2 thousand, Ukraine - 11.8 thousand, Poland - 7.6 thousand, Germany - 7.0 thousand, Russian federation - 5.1 thousand.