For the First Time in Bulgaria: Treatment of COVID-19 Patient with Blood Plasma

On April 29, Wednesday, blood plasma from people with antibodies against Covid-19 was infused into a seriously ill patient infected with the coronavirus. On Thursday morning the patient was in good general condition.

According to doctors, people who recover from the pandemic develop antibodies in their blood to fight the disease. This, in turn, is called convalescent plasma, and the process of transferring it is known as convalescent plasma therapy.

Early reports have indicated that this therapy has shown promising results in the treatment of severely ill Covid-19 patients and clinical trials for the same have been approved in multiple countries, including India.

For a donor to be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, they must have recovered from a Covid-19 infection and have been free of the disease, or any symptoms, for at least 28 days or should have been free of symptoms and have tested negative for the virus at least 14 days before the plasma can be used, rfi reported.