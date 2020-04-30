Bulgaria has Officially Applied for the Eurozone

Bulgaria has officially submitted documents to the European Central Bank for membership of the ERM II exchange rate mechanism. This was revealed by a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

According to the government information service, Prime Minister Borisov expressed his gratitude that already in 2018 during the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council, President Macron supported the idea that Bulgaria should move to the Eurozone waiting room.

"We are counting on your support for ERM II after we have formally submitted our documents to the ECB," the Prime Minister said.

Borissov and Emmanuel Macron discussed current data on the spread of the coronavirus and measures that have proven effective in curbing the disease.

"The Coronavirus has changed our lives and completely rearranged the EU agenda. Protecting the lives of citizens is currently a top priority. In these times of crisis it is of the utmost importance that we take advantage of all the tools at our disposal within the EU in order to succeed in the battle against COVID-19, "said Boyko Borissov.

"Meeting such an unprecedented challenge at EU level is impossible without a coordinated approach of joint measures to mitigate the socio-economic effects of the crisis," PM Borissov said. He was adamant to the French president that today, more than ever, unity and upholding the principle of European solidarity are needed in the name of restoring the normal way of life of EU citizens.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister noted that even in the time of extraordinary measures of the nation-states, Bulgaria remains committed to upholding the rule of law, the principles of democracy and human rights.