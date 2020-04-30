Varna University Hospital is in the Top 10 for the Treatment of Stroke Patients - SITS

St. Marina University Hospital in Varna has received a prestigious rating for the treatment of stroke patients - SITS (Safe Implementation of Treatment in Stroke) and is already in the top 10 among doctors in the Internet-based international registry, the health center press center reported.

The recognition is for the follow-up of patients with this diagnosis - both for their treatment in the acute phase and for secondary prophylaxis of the disease. The hospital is fully equipped with world-class personnel and equipment and is a leading center in Bulgaria for modern differentiation, including interventional treatment of patients with cerebrovascular pathology.

SITS is a non-profit, research-driven, independent, international collaboration, with its base at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. SITS is an initiative by the medical profession to provide safe implementation of stroke treatment in routine clinical practice. SITS vision is to reduce the global burden of stroke; by improving the stroke outcome, preventing recurrent stroke and find the best treatments. It includes more than 80 countries and is growing rapidly. Varna University Hospital is listed in the register with similar medical establishments from Germany, Great Britain, Portugal, Qatar.