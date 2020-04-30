960 Thousand People Have Recovered from COVID-19 Worldwide

Globally, 959,774 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection. This is shown by the data of the American University Johns Hopkins, according to BGNES.

Spain ranks first - 132,929 people have recovered there, followed by Germany - 120,400 and the United States - 116,811. In Italy, the number of the patients who have recovered is 71,252. 3 170 335 people are infected worldwide. The coronavirus pandemic has killed 225,927 people worldwide since the December outbreak in China. There are 1 030 487 COVID-19 infected in the United States, followed by Spain - 236 899, followed by Italy with 203 591 people. The number of patients in France reached 169 053 people, in the UK the reported cases were 166 440 and 160 943 are the infected in Germany. In Russia, 99 399 people are already infected with coronavirus. In the Balkans, the highest number of coronavirus infected persons is reported in Turkey - 117 589 people, followed by Romania - 11 978 people, Serbia with 6 630 people, and 2 576 in Greece. In Croatia, the number of people affected is 2 062 people, in Bosnia and Herzegovina - 1 667, and in Slovenia - 1 418. Italy remains the country with the highest number of coronavirus related deaths in Europe - 27 682. It is followed by the United Kingdom - with 26,097 deaths, Spain - 24,275 deaths, France - 24,087. In the US, 37,938 people died, with New York alone emerging as the outbreak of contagion where 13,220 death cases are reported.