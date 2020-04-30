"Thousands of Students are not Getting Ready to Go Anywhere." Students' Brigades in the US have been Delayed

As General Mutafchiiski said earlier: "Thousands of students are not getting ready to go anywhere."

Students need to cool off their enthusiasm.

The US has delayed this program and the issuance of visas until May 12, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

She explained that there are around 50-60 000 seasonal workers from Bulgaria every year.

"Now, they are leaving at their own risk and responsibility, the Bulgarian government does not organize this," Zaharieva said.