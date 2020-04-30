51 Newly Infected with Coronavirus in the Last 24 Hours

51 are the proven COVID-19 cases for the last 24 hours.1,156 PCR tests were performed. There are 1488 cases in Bulgaria so far cases. The active ones are 1157, the head of the National Operations Headquarters Gen Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reported at his regular morning briefing.

There are 11 active areas.

There are 7 cases in Sofia, 13 cases in Pleven, 12 in Plovdiv, 7 in Vidin, 4 in Kyustendil, 2 in Vratsa, 2 in Pernik, 1 in Gabrovo, Ruse, Smolyan and Stara Zagora.

There are 9 newly infected medical personnel - 164 total.

There are 23 more people who have recovered. Total - 266 which is 18% of all cases.

There are 4 new death cases. A total of 310 were hospitalized, 38 of which were in intensive care units.