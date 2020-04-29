Over 217,000 are Victims of Coronavirus in the World

The pandemic triggered by the new coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 217,439 people worldwide according to a census of France-based official sources.

At 11 o'clock GMT today, over 3 104 330 cases of infection were reported in 193 countries. However, the number of reported cases reflects only a fraction of the actual cases, with many countries testing only people who need to be hospitalized.

At least 859 100 of the patients are considered to have recovered.

The most affected country is the United States, which reported its first casualty related to the coronavirus in February. There are 1 012 583 cases of infection registered, leading to 58 355 deaths. At least 115,936 people have recovered.

The second most affected country is Italy, where there are 27 359 deaths from 201 505 cases. Spain ranks third with 24 275 deaths out of a total of 212 917 infected, followed by France with 23 660 deaths and 168 935 cases and the UK with 21 678 deaths out of 161 145 infected.

Mainland China, where the epidemic first emerged late last year, reported a total of 82,858 cases, 4,633 casualties and 77,578 patients who have recovered.

Yesterday Chad announced the first death cases on its territory.

In Europe, 129 723 died of a total of 1 431 470 infected. In the US and Canada, there are 61,284 deaths out of 1,062,398 cases. The death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean is 9827 out of a total of 189 199 cases, and in Asia - 8376 out of a total of 213 792 infected. 6587 people died in the Middle East of a total of 164 629 cases, in Africa - 1526 out of 34 786 infected. Oceania registered 116 casualties out of 8057 cases.

The census is based on data obtained from the competent national authorities and from the World Health Organization.