6.6 Magnitude Earthquake near Cuba
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 29, 2020, Wednesday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Cuba today, according to Reuters, citing the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
The strong earthquake was a depth of 2 kilometers, with an epicenter 48 kilometers southeast of Baracoa municipality, in the easternmost part of the island.
So far there are no data on injured people and material damage.
