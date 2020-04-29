6.6 Magnitude Earthquake near Cuba

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 29, 2020, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake near Cuba www.pixabay.com

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred near Cuba today, according to Reuters, citing the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The strong earthquake was a depth of 2 kilometers, with an epicenter 48 kilometers southeast of Baracoa municipality, in the easternmost part of the island.

So far there are no data on injured people and material damage.

Tags: Earthquake, Cuba
