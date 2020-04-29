NSI: 42.6% of the Managers of Accommodation Establishments Expect to Suspend their Activity Temporarily

In April 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has started a monthly inquiry survey of the managers of accommodation establishments to gather accurate and timely information on the state and development of their businesses during the state of emergency in the country.

In the current situation, 50.4% of the respondents consider offering their clients an alternative period to use the reservations. At the same time, 62.5% of them intend to reduce the price of package services and 52.1% - the price of night spent.

As regards to the employees, 40.8% of managers have taken ‘paid leave’ as a measure, followed by ‘release/ reduction’- 35.4%, and ‘unpaid leave’- 31.7%. 17.6% of the managers have benefited from the ‘60/40’ measure and - 15.1% from a remote form of work.

In March, most of the managers (72.2%) report a decrease of revenues from the activity compared to the previous month, and 24.5% from them indicate that there is no change, the NSI said in a press release.

In short term (in the next one month), 42.9% of the managers predict that they will be able to serve ‘up to 50%’ of the expenditures of own account activity, 18.0% of them - ‘up to 100%’, and 38.2% of the respondents indicate that they will not be able to handle by themselves.

As regard to the future activity of accommodation establishment in short term, 42.6% of the managers expect to suspend their activity temporarily, 35.4% consider to continue working even though with reduced volume, and 14.6% expect to continue their activity, as before the state of emergency. Only 6.3% predict to discontinue it.

In the period from 8 to 21 April, the National Statistical Institute has conducted a short business survey of Accommodation Establishments. The purpose of the study is to provide to the society information of the impact in state of emergency related to COVID-19, on the most affected sectors of the economy in the country.

The survey accommodation establishments are included 2 336 categorized hotels, campsites and other short-term accommodation (villas and tourist settlements, hostels, guest houses, bungalows, holiday homes, chalets, private lodgings and apartments and other short-term accommodation establishments) with more than 10 beds functioned during March 2020. The participation in the survey is voluntary, providing information from 1 088 accommodation establishments (46.6% of the respondents) in the period from 8 to 21 April.