Wizz Air with Additional Hygiene Measures

Starting May 1, Wizz Air will introduce additional hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew, the low-cost airline said.

To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has introduced several additional security measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport.

In addition, all aircraft are equipped with HEPA filters that filter and destroy 99.7% of the airborne viruses and bacteria in the cabin, and staff on board, as well as passengers, will be required to wear masks throughout the flight.

The cabin crew will distribute sanitising wipes to each passenger. Onboard purchases are allowed and suggested to be made by contactless payments, to minimise physical contact.

Wizz Air will continue its stringent daily cleaning schedule, with the entire aircraft being disinfected overnight, following official guidelines.