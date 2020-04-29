PM Shinzo Abe: The Tokyo Olympics Won't be Held unless the Coronavirus Pandemic is Contained

It will be impossible for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is controlled. This was stated today by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government have postponed the Games, scheduled to take place in the summer, to 2021 because of the pandemic of COVID-19. With the rise in the worldwide rate of the COVID-19 cases and the opinion of experts suggesting that the vaccine's discovery is still a long way off , questions are being asked as to whether the biggest sporting event may be postponed or not held at all.

"We've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely. It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained.” said Abe.

He voiced that opinion in response to a question from an opposition MP whether Tokyo could host the Games next year after the event was postponed.

Tokyo has confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the national television reported. According to the latest data, 13,895 people were infected with the coronavirus and 413 died. There are nearly 4000 cases In the capital.

These indicators are quite low compared to other countries, but critics say Japan is not doing enough tests to reveal the scope of the problem.

"When we look at what we face now, we must brace for a protracted battle against the pandemic. We will be in close contact with the IOC, the Tokyo organising committee and the Tokyo gubernatorial government." Abe added.

He also said that the Olympics "must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games."