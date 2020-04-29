Enormous Asteroid to Fly Pass Earth. For Now There is no Danger of a Collision

An enormous asteroid will make a close approach to Earth today. The asteroid, dubbed 52768 (1998 OR2), was identified by NASA as "particularly dangerous". The asteroid is not new to humanity. It was discovered in 1998 and passed the Earth in 2009, but at a distance of about 27 million km, moving at a speed of about 12 km / sec, Nova TV recalls. Now the asteroid is expected to cross much closer to us - about 6 million km, which is 16 times the distance from Earth to the moon. 6 million kilometers in space is something very insignificant, and this fact has made some media call the atheroid "more dangerous" to our planet than the coronavirus.

However, there is no possibility of a collision between the two cosmic bodies - the Earth and the asteroid in question. Rather, it is a signal that, in the future, we must seriously monitor and anticipate such enormous danger that is capable of wiping out civilization in a second.

