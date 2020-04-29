Poland Opens Hotels and Malls from May 4th

April 29, 2020, Wednesday
Poland will open hotels and malls on May 4 and is still considering the return of preschool children to kindergartens on May 6, the country's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said today, quoted by Reuters.

Earlier in April, Poland announced that it would remove some of the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus, saying that they were damaging the economy way too much. Parks were opened and the number of customers allowed in stores was increased.

To date, the country with a population of 38 million has reported 12 415 cases and 606 casualties related to COVID-19.

Earlier today, government spokesman Piotr Müller announced that hotels in Poland would be open for summer vacations. At the same time, he noted that the cases of infection with the new coronavirus in the country is still rising.

Summer holidays in Poland are traditionally in July and August, but it is not very clear whether this will be the case this year.

Earlier, the government extended the closure of schools until May 24.

