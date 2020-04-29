Over 3.11 Million are the COVID-19 Infected Worldwide

More than 3.11 million people are infected with the new coronavirus, 216,667 people have died, according to Reuters latest statistics.

The United States remains the hardest hit by the virus with 1 019 167 infected and 58 605 dead. The number of casualties in Italy is 27 359 with 201 505 cases identified.

In Spain, 23,822 people died from the coronavirus. The country is the second hardest hit in the world with 228 627cases.

In France, the death toll is 19 660 and the infected are 168 935. In the UK, the numbers are 21 678 and 161 145, respectively.

In Germany, there are 6126 casualties and 157 548 infected.

A large number of deaths were reported in Belgium - 7331, as well as in the Netherlands - 4566.

In Sweden, the deaths related to the coronavirus are 2355. The registered cases in the country are nearly 20,000.