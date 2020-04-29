Three Civilians were Killed and 15 were Injured in a Suicide Bombing in Kabul
Three civilians were killed and 15 were injured after a suicide bomber blew up explosives in Afghanistan's capital Kabul today, the Interior Ministry said.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in the southwestern part of the city in the first week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
About a month ago, a Sikh temple was attacked in Kabul. Today's attack is the second such case involving civilian casualties.
An attack on the Sikh temple in Kabul at the end of March - for which Islamic State took responsibility - killed 25 people and injured eight.
The Sikhs are a religious minority in Afghanistan and have been targeted in attacks in the past.
