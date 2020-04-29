Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 22C - 27C

April 29, 2020, Wednesday
Today’s forecast is for broken clouds, often dense in many areas.

Rain is expected, heavier and in more places in the afternoon in western and central Bulgaria; thunderstorms in mountainous areas. Light to moderate south-southwest wind. Maximum temperatures of 22C to 27C, in Sofia - about 22C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for the month and will drop further during the day.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

