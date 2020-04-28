One Third of the Details in the Intercity Travel Declarations Prove to be False

The labour inspectorate officials in Sofia established that about a third of those who had arrived in Sofia on Saturday, April 25, officially declared they were coming for work reasons, but they had not told the truth.

On that same day, the labour inspectorate teams took part, jointly with the Ministry of interior officials, in the checks at the check points on the routes into and out of Sofia and gathered the details from the intercity travel declarations filled in by 350 people. From them, 100 declared they were travelling to Sofia because they were going to work, but the officials found the persons did not even have contacts of employment. For 45 people, the check was done at the time when they were at the checkpoint. They were turned back because they did not have valid reasons for the travel and were not let through the checkpoint to Sofia, BNT reported.

Some declarations pointed workplaces, which when checked , it turned out they do not exist. Some people were not found at the workplaces they declared. For 21 people, the employers cited in the declarations said that they had never known them or heard of them. Some declarations pointed non-operational or non-existing companies.