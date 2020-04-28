1399 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

1399 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters To date, 12 new cases have been proved, 3 in Sofia and 9 in Vidin. The labs continue to work.

287 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 39 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.

In terms of the overall picture, as of April 28, there are 697 COVID-19 infected men and 702 infected women.

As of April 28, 5:00 pm, the registered cases on the inquiry provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 42; Burgas - 47; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 22; Vidin - 82; Vratsa - 3; Gabrovo - 5; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 63; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 26; Pernik - 11; Pleven - 125; Plovdiv - 50; Ruse - 12; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 42; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 694; Stara Zagora - 36; Haskovo - 16; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 9.

150 medical personnel are with confirmed coronavirus infection.

The deaths related to COVID-19 are 58.