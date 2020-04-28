MLSP: Nearly 102,000 Employees from over 7,400 Companies to Retain their Jobs

A total of 7403 job retention applications from 101 849 employees were submitted under the 60/40 measure at labor offices across the country as of April 27. So far, applications from 1979 employers for job retention of 28 674 people have been approved. The assessment is made within 7 working days after application, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy specified.

There is an increase in the number of companies that have already received from the state 60% of the insurable income and the due social security of employees remaining in their jobs. On April 28, 2020 alone, the NSSI transferred compensation to 631 companies for 8531 workers. So far, a total of 1364 employers have received state aid for 19,003 employees totaling BGN 5 903 296.