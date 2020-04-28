The Pentagon Officially Released 3 Short Videos of UFOs in America

The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" previously released by a private company. The videos show unidentified flying objects moving fast and recorded by infrared cameras. Two of the materials contain voices of people who respond with wonder at how fast the objects move. There is also the suggestion that this may be a drone.

The Navy previously acknowledged the video's veracity of the videos in September of last year. They are officially releasing them now, "in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," according to Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," said Gough in a statement, "and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena." The videos were first released between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician, who says he is studying information about unidentified aerial phenomena.

In 2017, one of the pilots who saw one of the unidentified objects in 2004 said that the objects were moving in ways he could not explain. "As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds," said retired US Navy pilot David Fravor. "This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way." Prior to that, the Pentagon was studying aerial meetings with unknown objects as part of since-shuttered classified program launched at the request of former Senator of Nevada Harry Reid.