Today is the World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated anually on 28 April. For the first time, the International Labor Organization (ILO) celebrates this day in 2001.

According to ILO figures, each year, 2.2 million workers worldwide die because of work-related accidents and occupational diseases. Losses account for 4% of global gross domestic product.

This year, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work will focus on addressing the outbreak of infectious diseases at work, focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim is to stimulate national tripartite dialogue on safety and health at work. The ILO is using this day to raise awareness on the adoption of safe practices in workplaces and the role that occupational safety and health (OSH) services play. It will also focus on the medium to long-term, including recovery and future preparedness, in particular, integrating measures into OSH management systems and policies at the national and enterprise levels.