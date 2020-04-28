Argentina Banned Civilian Flights until September 1

Argentina has banned all domestic and international civilian flights until September 1 because of the spread of the coronavirus, the BBC reported.

Authorities have announced that airlines should not sell tickets for flights that may not be operated within the next 4 months.

Industry has warned that thousands of people may lose their jobs.

Argentina closed its borders to non-nationals in March, imposing stringent quarantine measures.

Nearly 4000 are infected, 192 are dead.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has sent a letter to the Argentine government stating that the decision violated bilateral agreements and puts over 300,000 jobs in the country at risk.

Many countries in South America have suspended civilian flights, but none have imposed such a ban.

