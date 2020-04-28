Bulgaria's Government Debt is 8.3 percent of GDP Reports BNB

April 28, 2020
The Bulgarian National Bank reports that the gross external debt of the State Governance sector at the end of February 2020 amounted to EUR 5 423.3 million or 8.3 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and decreased by EUR 4.3 million compared to the end of 2019. 

At the end of February 2020, Bulgaria's gross external debt amounted to EUR 33 826.7 million, or 52 percent of the country's GDP, and decreased by EUR 191.5 million (0.6 percent) on an annual basis./BNR

