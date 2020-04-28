Bulgarian Government Working on Measures Against Covid-19 without State of Emergency
The Bulgarian government is working on a separate law on measures against the spread of Covid-19, this country’s Premier Boyko Borissov said after the hearing in Parliament on the efficiency of the cabinet amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Thus, measures against the novel coronavirus will be taken legitimately without the existence of the state of emergency, Premier Borissov explained. The state of emergency in Bulgaria ends on May 13./BNR
