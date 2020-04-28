COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1387 Positive Samples, Doctor and Two Paramedics among the New Patients

1387 are the confirmed coronavirus samples in Bulgaria, Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced at the regular morning briefing. There are 3 medical professionals among the newly infected - a doctor tested in Sofiamed and two paramedics from Pirogov.

The chief of staff revealed that the St. George's Day military parade will not be held this year in the familiar format.

Mutafchiiski also expressed pessimistic forecasts for the summer season, not only in Bulgaria, but throughout Europe. He declared that the early summer season will be completely missed.

39 are new cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours, 14 people are hospitalized.

The active cases are currently 1107. 1128 tests were performed over the past day. He reported that the total number of the performed tests last week is 5312.

11 of the newly infected people are in Sofia, 4 of them are in hospitals.

There are also 11 cases in Vidin. There are 4 new cases in Plovdiv and Kyustendil, two in Sliven and Pazardzhik. There is one new case in Pleven, Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Haskovo and Yambol.

The death cases are 58.

A girl of 16 and a boy of 15 are newly infected children. The girl is from Blagoevgrad and the boy is from Haskovo.

The total number of victims so far with established caudal infection in Bulgaria is 58. The last two cases of death are from Vidin, these are patients from the neurological clinic - a woman and a man over 70 with many accompanying diseases.

At the moment, there are 301 people are hospitalized. 222 have already recovered.