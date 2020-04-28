Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Brief Rain in the Mountainous Regions

It will be mostly sunny today, cloudy skies expected in the afternoon and in some places, mainly in the mountains in the west, it will briefly rain, with thunderstorms in the Rila-Rhodope area.

Light winds, to moderate in eastern Bulgaria, will blow from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will reach 22C to 27C, lower along the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for April but it will slightly drop.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

